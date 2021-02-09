iAfrica

No Pomp And Ceremony For Sona 2021

3 hours ago 1 min read

Expectations are building ahead of this week’s State of the Nation address, with opposition parties and the ANC’s allies calling for drastic action.

There won’t be the usual pomp and ceremony and excitement, but it is still going ahead.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver Thursday’s address in a hybrid sitting, which will see some MPs in the National Assembly and others watching online.

The DA is calling on Ramaphosa to denounce cadre deployment, saying he was central to the looting of the state over the last decade.

Cosatu also wants to see Ramaphosa take charge.

