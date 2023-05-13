iAfrica

No Plans To Move Champions League Final From Istanbul – UEFA

REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
17 mins ago 1 min read

The 2023 Champions League final will be held in Istanbul, UEFA said in a statement on Friday that discounted reports they were considering moving the game due to political unrest.

“UEFA would like to clarify the position on the 2023 Champions League final,” their statement said. “The 2023 UEFA Champions League final will take place in Istanbul as scheduled, on 10 June 2023.

“UEFA has no discussions to the contrary with any political institutions, governments or national football associations.”

Media reports earlier on Friday suggested the game could be moved to Lisbon due to potential unrest in Turkey’s capital following the presidential election scheduled for May 14.

The winners of the two semi-finals between Manchester City and Real Madrid and AC Milan and Inter Milan will play the final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Istanbul was awarded the game after losing the 2020 Champions League final when it was moved to Lisbon and staged as a final-eight knockout tournament during COVID-19.

Reuters

