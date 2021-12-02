iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

No Plans To Change Fuel Price Formula – Mantashe

EWN

9 mins ago 1 min read

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that there were no plans to change the formula used to calculate fuel price adjustments after his department overstated the petrol price by six cents.

The Energy Department on Wednesday said that it made a mistake when it announced that a litre of petrol would increase by 81 cents a litre instead of 75 cents.

It explained that wage adjustments for service station workers were erroneously added.

“There’s no mischief. It’s a mistake, it’s recalculated and it’s corrected,” the minister said.

The Mineral Resources and Energy Department said that while it had corrected its petrol price miscalculation, it clarified that only petrol stations could issue refunds to those who overpaid.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Health Officials Note Shorter Hospital Stays For Latest COVID-19 Spike

12 seconds ago
1 min read

Health Department Urges Citizens To Vaccinate

4 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 8 561 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

30 mins ago
Vaccine vaccination
1 min read

Aspen SA To Produce Its Own Vaccine

1 day ago
1 min read

UWC Adopts Mandatory COVID Vaccine Policy

1 day ago
1 min read

WHO Urges People Over 60 To Avoid International Travel

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 373 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Hospitals Seeing More Young People Being Admitted In Gauteng

2 days ago
1 min read

Concerns Latest Fuel Price Hike Will Have Consequences For Consumers

2 days ago
1 min read

Alcohol Industry Urges Government To Take Measured Approach

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2273 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Labour Unions Welcome Move To Consider Mandatory COVID Vaccinations

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Health Officials Note Shorter Hospital Stays For Latest COVID-19 Spike

12 seconds ago
1 min read

Health Department Urges Citizens To Vaccinate

4 mins ago
1 min read

No Plans To Change Fuel Price Formula – Mantashe

9 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 8 561 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

30 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer