No Plans To Call Off Search For Khaya Magadla

Johannesburg Emergency Services on Thursday said that it had no plans to call off the search for Khaya Magadla almost two weeks since the child is said to have fallen into an open manhole.

Johannesburg EMS said that it was exploring all possible avenues to find the body of the six-year-old who fell into the hole while playing with friends in Dlamini, Soweto.

A team of more than 30 rescuers, divers, engineers and technicians have been met with delays and challenges, the latest being news of yet another hidden manhole that must still be found.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said that they had widened their search around the split chamber at the Olifantsvlei Water Treatment Plant, which is the last point in the sewer system that they believe Magadla’s body may have been swept to.

