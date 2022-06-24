iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

No Plans To Call Off Search For Khaya Magadla

Image Supplied

37 mins ago 1 min read

Johannesburg Emergency Services on Thursday said that it had no plans to call off the search for Khaya Magadla almost two weeks since the child is said to have fallen into an open manhole.

Johannesburg EMS said that it was exploring all possible avenues to find the body of the six-year-old who fell into the hole while playing with friends in Dlamini, Soweto.

A team of more than 30 rescuers, divers, engineers and technicians have been met with delays and challenges, the latest being news of yet another hidden manhole that must still be found.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said that they had widened their search around the split chamber at the Olifantsvlei Water Treatment Plant, which is the last point in the sewer system that they believe Magadla’s body may have been swept to.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Eskom Warns Of Potential Stage Escalation Amid Protests

14 mins ago
1 min read

Monkeypox Is No Cause For Concern – Phaahla

16 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom Warns Of Higher Stages Of Blackouts

24 hours ago
1 min read

Parliament To Receive Report In Four Months – Ramaphosa

24 hours ago
1 min read

South Africans No Longer Required To Wear Face Masks

24 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 028 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

24 hours ago
1 min read

Winde Calls For Remaining COVID Restrictions To Be Dropped

2 days ago
1 min read

No Request From Namibia On Theft Probe – Justice Dept

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 087 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Final Part Of State Capture Report Expected On Wednesday

2 days ago
1 min read

Khaya Magadla’s Family Still Hope To Find Body

3 days ago
1 min read

State Capture Report Delays Not Down To Interference – Zondo

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom Warns Of Potential Stage Escalation Amid Protests

14 mins ago
1 min read

Monkeypox Is No Cause For Concern – Phaahla

16 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 050 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

21 mins ago
1 min read

No Plans To Call Off Search For Khaya Magadla

37 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer