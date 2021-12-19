iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

No Plans For ‘Circuit Breaker’ Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases – EFL Chairman

Photo Credit: Photo by Sandro Schuh on Unsplash

3 hours ago 1 min read

The English Football League (EFL), the governing body of the three divisions below the Premier League, has no plans for a “circuit breaker” to temporarily suspend matches amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, chairman Rick Parry said on Saturday.

The emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has disrupted numerous matches in the English top flight, while 19 games have been postponed across the EFL this weekend.

Advertisement

A report in The Times newspaper said officials in Britain were considering a temporary “circuit breaker” lockdown for two weeks after Christmas to stem the spread of the variant.

“If we think a circuit breaker will help, we will do it but, at the moment, there’s no scientific evidence to suggest that it will help,” Parry told the BBC.

Advertisement

“If you look at the geographical spread, there are areas where games can go ahead and where they can’t,” he said.

“There’s talk of the government having a two-week lockdown after Christmas, so maybe that will be taken out of our hands.”

Britain reported a surge in cases of the Omicron variant on Saturday which government advisers said may be just the tip of the iceberg.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Tiger Woods And Son Shoot Bogey-Free 62

3 hours ago
1 min read

Police Make One Arrest After Arsenal Report Leeds Fan For Racist Abuse

3 hours ago
4 min read

Chinese City’s Tennis Ambitions Imperilled By Peng Shuai Scandal

4 hours ago
2 min read

Nadal Casts Doubt Over Australian Open Participation

4 hours ago
3 min read

Martinelli Double Helps Arsenal Rout Hapless Leeds

4 hours ago
2 min read

Chelsea Owner Abramovich Gets Portuguese Citizenship

17 hours ago
3 min read

Return To Competition Is All About Having Fun – Tiger Woods

17 hours ago
2 min read

Ben Sulayem’s Rise To The Top Marks An Historic Shift

17 hours ago
3 min read

New FIA head Ben Sulayem May Have To Punish Hamilton

1 day ago
2 min read

Arsenal Boss Arteta Demands Clarity On COVID Postponements

1 day ago
2 min read

Premier League On ‘Knife Edge’ As COVID Cases Rise – Howe

1 day ago
2 min read

Murray Downs Rusty Nadal In Abu Dhabi Exhibition Event

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

NICD Reports 16 080 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 hours ago
1 min read

No Plans For ‘Circuit Breaker’ Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases – EFL Chairman

3 hours ago
2 min read

Tiger Woods And Son Shoot Bogey-Free 62

3 hours ago
1 min read

Police Make One Arrest After Arsenal Report Leeds Fan For Racist Abuse

3 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer