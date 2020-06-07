Sun. Jun 7th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

No New Positives In Premier League COVID-19 Tests

3 mins ago 1 min read

Photo Credit: Reuters/Adam Holt

Share with your network!

The latest round of tests for COVID-19 in the Premier League produced no positives, the league said on Saturday.

A total of 1,195 tests were carried out on Thursday and Friday, the sixth round of tests since players from England’s 20 top-flight clubs returned to training.

The previous rounds of testing produced 13 positives.

No Premier League matches have taken place since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to more than 50,000 deaths according to a Reuters tally this week based on official sources, but a restart is scheduled for June 17.

Reuters

SeanWhitehead

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

McGregor Announces His Third Retirement

7 seconds ago
2 min read

Bayern Crush Leverkusen

9 mins ago
1 min read

Hertha And Dortmund Players Kneel In Tribute

14 mins ago
1 min read

Memorial Cleared To Allow Fans Amid COVID-19

18 mins ago
2 min read

Impossible To Play Under U.S. Open’s Protocols – Djokovic

28 mins ago
1 min read

Jordan Announces $100 million Donation To Fight For Racial Equality

17 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

McGregor Announces His Third Retirement

7 seconds ago
1 min read

No New Positives In Premier League COVID-19 Tests

3 mins ago
2 min read

Bayern Crush Leverkusen

9 mins ago
1 min read

Hertha And Dortmund Players Kneel In Tribute

14 mins ago