No Need To Panic Over Fourth Monkeypox Case – Dhlomo

Deputy Health Minister, Sibongiseni Dhlomo, says there is no need to panic over Monkeypox just yet.
A fourth person has tested positive for the virus in the Western Cape.
The 28-year-old returned from Spain recently.
Government is expected to give more details on the outbreak on Friday.
