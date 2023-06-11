No Matter your Fitness Level, You’ll be able to Enjoy the Magic of Trekking in Namibia 

Probably the most well-known hiking trail in Namibia, the Fish River Canyon is a feast for the eyes. The hike takes you along the Fish River and is the only way to see the canyon from the bottom. Enjoy a three-day guided walking trail within the Etendeka Concession below the majestic Grootberg Mountains. The flora and fauna of the concession are unique and give trekkers a unique perspective of Namibia.
