No Major J&J Vaccine Safety Concerns – J&J

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority says there are no major safety concerns with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
It has studied the data from the Sisonke trial and found no reports of blood clots.
The body is now recommending lifting the suspension on the Sisonke study but says there should be better screening and monitoring of participants at high risk of blood clotting disorders.
The regulator also says all participants should be informed about the risk of developing the disorder.
South Africa suspended the trial after US Federal Health Agencies recommended the pause.
Six women there developed a blood clotting disorder after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
More Stories
SA Records 1 326 New COVID-19 Cases
Prince Philip’s Funeral Underway At Windsor Castle
SA Man Killed By Hawaii Police
SA Records 1 424 New COVID-19 Cases
Mkhize Launches Electronic Vaccination Data System
ANC Step-Aside Fiasco Continues
SA Reports 1 372 New Cases
DA Western Cape Leader Suspended
15 Million People To Receive Pfizer Vaccine – Mkhize
Gordhan Denies Trying To Influence Mogoeng Mogoeng
I’m Prepared To Go To Prison – Zuma
SA Reports 1 599 New Cases