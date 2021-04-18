No Major J&J Vaccine Safety Concerns – J&J

Share with your network!

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority says there are no major safety concerns with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

It has studied the data from the Sisonke trial and found no reports of blood clots.

The body is now recommending lifting the suspension on the Sisonke study but says there should be better screening and monitoring of participants at high risk of blood clotting disorders.

The regulator also says all participants should be informed about the risk of developing the disorder.

South Africa suspended the trial after US Federal Health Agencies recommended the pause.

Six women there developed a blood clotting disorder after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Share with your network!