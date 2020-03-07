No Load Shedding Planned For This Weekend

South Africans will have electricity this weekend as Eskom uses emergency generation reserves to supplement power supply.
The utility said there would be no load shedding on Saturday and Sunday, but warned that the system remained constrained.
This marks almost two weeks since the last rotational power cuts.
“We have just under 11,000 MW of generation units out on unplanned outages or breakdowns, but that is low enough for us to carry on through the weekend without any load shedding,” said Eskom’s Sikonathi Mantshantsha.
