Sat. Mar 7th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

No Load Shedding Planned For This Weekend

EWN

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

South Africans will have electricity this weekend as Eskom uses emergency generation reserves to supplement power supply.

The utility said there would be no load shedding on Saturday and Sunday, but warned that the system remained constrained.

This marks almost two weeks since the last rotational power cuts.

“We have just under 11,000 MW of generation units out on unplanned outages or breakdowns, but that is low enough for us to carry on through the weekend without any load shedding,” said Eskom’s Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Tshwane Struggle Veterans Appeal To Gauteng Govt To Put Citizens First

8 mins ago
1 min read

Difficult To Quantify Damages In Mrwetyana Family Lawsuit Against Sapo

10 mins ago
1 min read

Lawyer Argues Ninow Had Diminished Capacity When He Raped Girl (7)

17 hours ago
1 min read

Protest Action Sees CPUT Suspend Operations

17 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Declares State Funeral For ANC Former Pres Alfred Xuma’s Reburial

17 hours ago
1 min read

MPs ‘Pleased’ With ACSA’s Measures To Detect Coronavirus At Ports Of Entry

17 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

No Load Shedding Planned For This Weekend

2 mins ago
1 min read

Tshwane Struggle Veterans Appeal To Gauteng Govt To Put Citizens First

8 mins ago
1 min read

Difficult To Quantify Damages In Mrwetyana Family Lawsuit Against Sapo

10 mins ago
3 min read

Australia Eye Fifth T20 World Title

16 mins ago