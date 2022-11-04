No Immediate Measures To Address Power Cuts At Schools – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says it is difficult for government to promise immediate alternatives to address power cuts at schools.
Ramaphosa answered questions in Parliament on Thursday.
The President admits that blackouts continue to be a challenge to the country.
He says some steps have been taken to reduce interruptions at health care facilities.
