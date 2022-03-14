No Further Extensions For Driver’s Licence Renewals – Mamabolo

Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said that from next month, his department would no longer accept excuses from motorists who had failed to renew their expired driver’s licence cards.
Mamabolo has warned that the grace period to renew expired driving licence cards would not be extended, adding that motorists who continued to drive with expired licences after the end of the month would face fines and possible prosecution.
The country currently has a backlog of more than 500,000 licences.
Mamabolo claimed that licencing centres had enough capacity to address the shortfall, and he said that slots were available to book for renewals.
