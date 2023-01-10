No Fear Of Increased Hospitalisations – de Oliveira

Health experts have cautioned South Africans that it is too early to panic over the new COVID-19 Omicron subvariant, dubbed “Kraken”.
Health Minister Joe Phaahla was expected to provide an update on Tuesday on the COVID-19 situation in the country.
However, South African scientists are not expecting a wave of infections from the new coronavirus subvariant.
Professor Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Centre for Epidemic Response & innovation at Stellenbosch University, says that even if prevalence in South Africa were to increase, there’s unlikely to be a rise in hospital admissions or deaths.
De Oliveira also said the rise in Covid-19 infections in China should not be a concern to South Africans.
He said that China’s tight restrictions have led to weaker population immunity than locally.
But it would be a good time to get that booster shot.
