No Fear Of Increased Hospitalisations – de Oliveira

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash
15 hours ago 1 min read

Health experts have cautioned South Africans that it is too early to panic over the new COVID-19 Omicron subvariant, dubbed “Kraken”.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla was expected to provide an update on Tuesday on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

However, South African scientists are not expecting a wave of infections from the new coronavirus subvariant.

Professor Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Centre for Epidemic Response & innovation at Stellenbosch University, says that even if prevalence in South Africa were to increase, there’s unlikely to be a rise in hospital admissions or deaths.

De Oliveira also said the rise in Covid-19 infections in China should not be a concern to South Africans.

He said that China’s tight restrictions have led to weaker population immunity than locally.

But it would be a good time to get that booster shot.

