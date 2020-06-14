Sun. Jun 14th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

No Fans Means Less Pressure On Struggling Players – Foster

4 mins ago 1 min read

Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Share with your network!

The absence of fans at Premier League games could help players struggling for confidence when England’s top flight resumes next week, Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has said.

The league was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will resume on June 17 at stadiums closed to spectators.

“You’re going to get players coming into form that haven’t been in form all season or low in confidence and then suddenly thriving,” Foster, 37, told the Guardian.

“I know for a fact that there are players that do feel massive pressure when they know they have 30-, 40-, 50,000 people watching them.

“You can just see it getting into their head. Not having the crowd there will, without doubt, benefit some people.”

Watford defeated Championship side Brentford 2-0 in a friendly at Vicarage Road on Saturday, a game in which artificial crowd noise was piped in to the stadium.

“It really annoyed me,” said Foster, who signed a new two-year contract with the club earlier this week.

“You can only play it at certain times, like when the ball goes out, when it would just come on and be really annoying.”

Watford, who are 17th and above the relegation zone on goal difference, will restart their campaign at home to Leicester City on June 20.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Norwich Player One Of Two Positives In Latest Batch Of Tests

10 mins ago
1 min read

Hudson-Odoi To Face No Action Over Rape Allegation

17 mins ago
1 min read

Players Be Role Models To Fight Racism – Leno

15 hours ago
2 min read

Hazard, Asensio Back For Real Return – Zidane

15 hours ago
1 min read

Premier League Return Talks Came Too Soon – Moyes

15 hours ago
1 min read

Afridi Tests Positive For COVID-19

15 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

No Fans Means Less Pressure On Struggling Players – Foster

4 mins ago
1 min read

Norwich Player One Of Two Positives In Latest Batch Of Tests

10 mins ago
1 min read

Hudson-Odoi To Face No Action Over Rape Allegation

17 mins ago
1 min read

Namibia’s Interesting Aviation Story

14 hours ago