No Evidence Of Decuplets – Public Protector

Photo by Eyasu Etsub on Unsplash
10 hours ago 1 min read

Acting Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, has found no evidence to support claims that the so-called Thembisa 10 were born.

Had the story about a mother giving birth to 10 babies been true, it would’ve broken a Guinness World Record.

Gosiame Sithole claimed to have given birth to ten babies at Thembisa Hospital in June last year.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has since published a detailed 57-page report.

The report follows a complaint made by the man claiming to be the children’s father.

Gcaleka’s report highlights several factual contradictions in the story.

Most notably, that there was no medical evidence to prove Sithole was pregnant or that she had delivered decuplets.

Pretoria News initially reported on the story, but the Gauteng Health Department refuted their claims.

It revealed that none of the province’s facilities had any record of the births.

Editor Piet Rampedi continues to insist the story is true, even going as far as claiming the babies were trafficked.

