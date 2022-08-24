iAfrica

No Evidence Of Collusion Between Zama Zamas And Police – Cele

Photo: GCIS

Police Minister Bheki Cele said there’s no evidence of collusion between zama zamas illegal miners and the police.

But he said that the police are investigating the allegations though.

The police minister has faced a number of questions following accusations by residents of the West Rand, that the local police are colluding with zama zamas.

Cele said while the police are seized with problems of illegal miners, there have been no complaints of collusion.

