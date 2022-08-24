No Evidence Of Collusion Between Zama Zamas And Police – Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele said there’s no evidence of collusion between zama zamas illegal miners and the police.
But he said that the police are investigating the allegations though.
The police minister has faced a number of questions following accusations by residents of the West Rand, that the local police are colluding with zama zamas.
Cele said while the police are seized with problems of illegal miners, there have been no complaints of collusion.
More Stories
‘No Work, No Pay’ Principle Will Apply – Government
Public Protector Faces More Damning Claims
Nelson Mandela Bay Aiming To Avoid Day Zero
Multi-Faceted Business Continuity Challenges Mean Flexible Work Is Here To Stay
Africa Health 2022 Conference Commits Support To Enhancing Africa’s Medical Training Institution
FNB Enables Google Wallet To Expand Contactless Payment Options
Eskom Threatens To Cut Power Supply To Tshwane Over Unpaid Debt
EFF Calls On Finance Minister Godongwana To Resign
Ipid Confirms Resignation Of Officer Accused Of Raping Teen
CSIR And SIU Join Forces To Combat Cybercrime
Unemployment Rate Decreased To 33.9% In Q2 – Stats SA
US Infectious Disease Expert Anthony Fauci To Retire