No Evidence Linking Noodle Deaths To Tampering By Foreign Nationals – SAHRC

The South African Human Rights Commission said that it had noted with concern messages circulating on social media which claimed that the possible contamination of noodles was the result of tampering with the products by foreign nationals.
SAHRC further reminded the public in their statement that the Department of Health and South African Police Services were still investigating the possible contamination.
“At this stage there is no evidence to suggest any possible tampering or any link with foreign-owned businesses. Should there be cause for concern, the authorities will communicate this,” the SAHRC said in a statement.
The commission said that suggestions that the tragic deaths of five children in two different provinces were the result of revenge by foreign nationals were irresponsible and had no basis in fact.
More Stories
DA’s Mpho Phalatse Elected New Joburg Mayor
Aid Arrives For Flooded Garden Route
NICD Reports 312 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Investigation Into July Unrest Enters Second Week
COVID-19 Digital Vaccine Certificates Only For Local Use – Dr Crisp
NICD Reports 687 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Smaller Parties Slam DA Over Coalition Decisions
NICD Reports 887 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Hamilton On Pole In Qatar With Verstappen Second
Parents Urged To Be Vigilant As School Kidnappings Rise
NICD Reports 789 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
SA Post Office Devises Turn-Around Strategy