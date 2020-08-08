iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

No Disappointment If Willian Leaves – Lampard

Photo Credit: Pool via REUTERS/Adam Davy

16 mins ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said he is unsure if Brazilian winger Willian will remain at the English Premier League soccer club next season but expects no bitterness from both parties if he does depart.

British media has reported that Willian is on the verge of joining Chelsea’s London rivals Arsenal on a three-year deal after his current employers only offered him a two-year extension which left him disappointed.

The 31-year-old Willian’s contract expires at the end of Chelsea’s Champions League campaign. Lampard’s side take on Bayern Munich in the last-16 second-leg on Saturday, a game Willian will miss due to an ankle injury.

“I haven’t got an answer” about whether Willian will leave, “because Willian remains our player at the moment. It actually doesn’t matter about disappointment from any party in this situation,” Lampard told reporters.

“Certainly as a club we have done everything we can to explain to Willian, and mine and his relationship is close. I’d have no feeling of disappointment if he does move on.

“I’ve played with him, coached him, he’s a fantastic man and a fantastic player. He’ll feel like that about Chelsea… But I don’t want anyone to try and find a negative attitude, because the club have acted very well in this as well.”

Willian has scored 63 goals and provided 62 assists in 339 appearances for Chelsea since his arrival from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013.

Reuters

Share with your network!

More Stories

2 min read

Still Too Early To Talk About Moving Boxing Day Test – CA

18 mins ago
3 min read

City Eliminate Real

20 mins ago
2 min read

McIlroy Says He Does Not Mind A Break

24 mins ago
2 min read

NZ, Australia Accept Cricket World Cup decisions

30 mins ago
2 min read

Tiger Finds Looks Can Be Deceiving

35 mins ago
2 min read

Proteas tour to West Indies On Hold Indefinitely

7 days ago
3 min read

Hamilton Takes Pole For Home British GP

7 days ago
3 min read

Absence Of Fans Hang over British GP

7 days ago
2 min read

Crusaders Beat Chiefs

7 days ago
2 min read

Cook Resigns As Manager Of Relegated Wigan Athletic

7 days ago
2 min read

Blatter Calls For Infantino To Be Suspended

1 week ago
3 min read

Newcastle Back To Square One After Saudi Takeover Fails

1 week ago

You may have missed

1 min read

‘Aggressive, Bold’ Action Needed To Combat COVID – AU

11 seconds ago
1 min read

Notable Increase In COVID-19 Cases In Africa – WHO

4 mins ago
2 min read

No Disappointment If Willian Leaves – Lampard

16 mins ago
2 min read

Still Too Early To Talk About Moving Boxing Day Test – CA

18 mins ago