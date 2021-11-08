No Coalition With The ANC – IFP

The IFP says it won’t be entering into coalitions with the ANC in KZN according to IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa, who has briefed the media in Durban.

The IFP made significant gains in the local government elections and remains the official opposition.

The party begins the long journey of service delivery and clean governance.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said, “within 14 days after the inauguration of all new Municipal Councils, we will be entering into performance agreements with all our Mayors which will focus on the implementation of the ten-point plan contained in the IFP’s 2021 Local Government Manifesto”.

With long-standing issues of corruption and jobs for pals within various municipalities, the IFP says it intends to eradicate such practices.

With 18 hung municipalities in KZN, how will the party be engaging in coalitions?



Hlabisa said, “where we will govern as a leading party we will not enter into a coalition with the ANC, because they have not been honest with us in the past.”

The IFP says it now has a clear target.

It intends to regain control of KwaZulu-Natal in the next national and provincial elections.

