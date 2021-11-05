No Coalition Talks Between DA, ANC

The ANC has opened the door to forming coalitions in municipalities it failed to secure a majority but ANC’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula says the party has not begun any coalition talks with the Democratic Alliance.
Mbalula says the DA is ANC’s main opponent, and the two parties will unlikely enter into a coalition.
Meanwhile, according to DA leader John Steenhuisen, the party will not go into a coalition with the ANC.
More Stories
Too Early To Say If Elections Had Impact On COVID-19 Infections – Health Dept
Multi-Party Politics Flourishing – Ramaphosa
NICD Reports 319 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Cape Town Law Enforcement To Clamp Down On Guy Fawkes Fireworks
IEC To Announce Election Results At 6pm On Thursday
NICD Reports 344 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Municipal Elections Vote Counting Almost Complete
90% Of Voters Still Trust The IEC – HSRC
IEC Under Pressure To Declare Results By Thursday
Warrant Of Arrest Issued For Magashule’s Former PA
NICD Reports 169 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Ipid Investigating Zille Assault