No Coalition Talks Between DA, ANC

The ANC has opened the door to forming coalitions in municipalities it failed to secure a majority but ANC’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula says the party has not begun any coalition talks with the Democratic Alliance.

Mbalula says the DA is ANC’s main opponent, and the two parties will unlikely enter into a coalition.

Meanwhile, according to DA leader John Steenhuisen, the party will not go into a coalition with the ANC.

