iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

No Coalition Talks Between DA, ANC

Photo Credit: EWN

39 mins ago 1 min read

The ANC has opened the door to forming coalitions in municipalities it failed to secure a majority but ANC’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula says the party has not begun any coalition talks with the Democratic Alliance.

Mbalula says the DA is ANC’s main opponent, and the two parties will unlikely enter into a coalition.

Meanwhile, according to DA leader John Steenhuisen, the party will not go into a coalition with the ANC.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Too Early To Say If Elections Had Impact On COVID-19 Infections – Health Dept

4 mins ago
1 min read

Multi-Party Politics Flourishing – Ramaphosa

11 mins ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 319 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

13 mins ago
1 min read

Cape Town Law Enforcement To Clamp Down On Guy Fawkes Fireworks

23 hours ago
1 min read

IEC To Announce Election Results At 6pm On Thursday

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 344 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
iec election counting
1 min read

Municipal Elections Vote Counting Almost Complete

1 day ago
1 min read

90% Of Voters Still Trust The IEC – HSRC

2 days ago
iec election counting
1 min read

IEC Under Pressure To Declare Results By Thursday

2 days ago
1 min read

Warrant Of Arrest Issued For Magashule’s Former PA

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 169 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Ipid Investigating Zille Assault

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Too Early To Say If Elections Had Impact On COVID-19 Infections – Health Dept

4 mins ago
1 min read

Multi-Party Politics Flourishing – Ramaphosa

11 mins ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 319 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

13 mins ago
1 min read

No Coalition Talks Between DA, ANC

39 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer