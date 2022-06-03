iAfrica

No Clarity On Whether Comair Flights Will Resume Soon

As passengers scramble to obtain a refund for their tickets from Comair, there is still no clarity on whether the company will resume operations soon.

Comair suspended its British Airways and Kulula flights earlier this week, citing liquidity problems.

Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond said, after the news broke, that the company was suspending flights that talks were underway with investors to turn around the company’s situation.

However, there have been no further details since.

Union Numsa has since met with Comair management but said that it also needed answers about the current situation.

