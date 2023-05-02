No Burial Ground for Migrants in Tunisia

The first three months of 2023 were the deadliest for people attempting to cross the central Mediterranean since 2017, according to the UN, with an increasing number of boats carrying asylum seekers wrecked at sea. Bodies, including those of children and pregnant women, often turn up on the beaches of Tunisia, where they are collected and buried. Last year, according to the Tunisian Red Crescent, more than 800 bodies were recovered in the Sfax region alone, and more than 300 have been found since the beginning of 2023. As a result, funerals are held almost every day to reduce the pressure on hospitals, local morgues have exceeded their capacity, and burial space in many municipal cemeteries to bury refugees, especially from sub-Saharan Africa, is running out.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
More Stories
Reframing the Debate about Child Labour on Africa’s Farms
Food Distributions in Sudan Will Start in the Coming Days
The Mammoth Task of Building the Longest Bridge in Africa
Africa’s Entrepreneurial Ecosystem is Thriving, but it’s Complex and Challenging to Navigate
All Hands on Deck in Kenya Cult Case
African Football Clubs could Force a Paradigm Shift in the Sport’s Power Dynamics
A Pan-African Neobank Issuing Global Accounts to Africans Announces its Re-entry into Rwanda
The Nigerian Government has Decided to Delay the Removal of Fuel Subsidies
7 Years after the Death of Papa Wemba, the DRC Government has Finally Acted on Its Promise
A Harlem Institution Reimagines How Americans Interact with the African Continent
What is Afro Indie Music?
The African Designers Turning Western Waste into Fashion Statements