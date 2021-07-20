No Basis For Defence Minister’s Contradiction – Presidency

Share with your network!

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s remarks that there’s no evidence of insurrection or a coup attempt are not supported by facts.

That’s according to Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described last week’s violence as a failed insurrection.

But his Defence Minister contradicted the President during a Parliamentary Joint Standing Committee.

“We want to clarify that the position of government is as articulated by the president of an attempted insurrection,” Ntshavheni said.

“That perspective is informed by discussions at the national security council and he receives briefings from law enforcement agencies. Any contrary view, we don’t know where it comes from and it’s not supported by facts.”

