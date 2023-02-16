No Answers For Families Devastated By Limpopo Horror Crash

Questions are swirling around the cause of Monday’s deadly bus crash in Limpopo.

Some survivors are blaming the bus driver.

Twenty-one people died after the bus they were travelling in collided with a cash-in-transit van on the N1 highway in Makhado.

The incident has left families broken and looking for answers.

Deputy Transport Minister Simdisiwe Chikunga visited survivors in hospital on Wednesday.

But families say they’re no closer to knowing what happened to their loved ones.

Officials are looking into the cause of the horrific crash but some survivors have raised concerns about the safety of buses.

The Mabirimisa Bus Company could not be reached for comment.

