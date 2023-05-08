NMB Mayor Retief Odendaal Promises to Keep Coalition Government in Power

Retief Odendaal, Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, has committed to strive to keep the existing coalition government in office.

This comes after the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters filed a motion of no confidence against him.

A 10-party coalition governs Nelson Mandela Bay.

The motion of no confidence comes after many senior municipal officials were suspended last month as a consequence of an investigation into allegations of fraud and corruption.

According to Odendaal, the resolution against him and the ruling cabinet was not tabled in accordance with due process.

