NMB Hospitals Overwhelmed With COVID-19 Surge

Intensive-care specialists at Tygerberg Hospital have a new infection-resistant 'colleague' helping them do ward rounds on COVID-19 patients. Picture: Stellenbosch University/Facebook

20 mins ago 1 min read

Government says reckless behaviour has led to hospital beds being fully occupied in Nelson Mandela Bay.

A resurgence of COVID-19 infections in the metro has resulted in increased deaths. 

The ripple effect of COVID-19’s resurgence in the Bay can be seen in the increasing numbers of staff who are testing positive or showing signs of fatigue.

A shortage of oxygen only adds to the endless woes of public hospitals.

Livingstone Hospital’s Dr Emma Gardiner said it’s extremely difficult for staff to stay in PPE and also to keep motivated.

While the metro has put measures in place to mitigate the impact of the second wave of COVID-19, these are proving useless against the behaviour of the residents.

