iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NMB Holds Day Zero At Bay

Photo Credit: Photo by Luis Tosta on Unsplash

3 hours ago 1 min read

Day Zero is being staved off in Nelson Mandela Bay. But only just.

The Eastern Cape metro is giving thanks for winter rains, but its dam levels are still only just below 15 percent.

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu gave the municipality until Friday last week to plug all leaks.

More than 81 million litres of water were being lost a day this way.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Mass Action Forces SARS Branches To Close

3 hours ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 493 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 hours ago
1 min read

Nehawu To Down Tools At SARSA After Wage Negotiations Stall

23 hours ago
EC Crime Figures
1 min read

Soweto Reeling After Tavern Massacre

23 hours ago
1 min read

Mkhwebane Questions Her Suspension

23 hours ago
1 min read

Limpopo Confirms First Monkeypox Case

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Sends Condolences After Tavern Violence Claims Multiple Lives

2 days ago
1 min read

Cele To Receive Report On Deadly Tavern Shootings

2 days ago
1 min read

National Taxi Alliance Pleads With Government To Help Ease Economic Blow

2 days ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Public Protector’s Office Won’t Fund Mkhwebane’s Suspension Appeal

5 days ago
1 min read

Saftu Plans National Strike

5 days ago
1 min read

Gordhan warns of State Capture 2.0

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

NMB Holds Day Zero At Bay

3 hours ago
1 min read

Mass Action Forces SARS Branches To Close

3 hours ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 493 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 hours ago
1 min read

Nehawu To Down Tools At SARSA After Wage Negotiations Stall

23 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer