NMB Holds Day Zero At Bay

Day Zero is being staved off in Nelson Mandela Bay. But only just.
The Eastern Cape metro is giving thanks for winter rains, but its dam levels are still only just below 15 percent.
Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu gave the municipality until Friday last week to plug all leaks.
More than 81 million litres of water were being lost a day this way.
