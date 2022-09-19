iAfrica

Nkosazana Dlamini Endorsed For Top ANC Post

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama greet Her Excellency Dr. Nkosazana Clarice Dlamini Zuma, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, in the Blue Room during a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit dinner at the White House, Aug. 5, 2014. (Official White House Photo by Amanda Lucidon)

The ANC’s December leadership election is heating up as branches nominate their preferred candidates, and Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is among the first to be nominated.

Dlamini-Zuma was nominated on Sunday night at an event hosted by her eThekwini Ward 32 branch in KwaZulu-Natal.

Last week, the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs stated her willingness to run for the ANC presidency a second time if nominated.

The ANC branch general meetings (BGMs) that began over the weekend will continue this week.

Lindiwe Sisulu and Zweli Mkhize, members of the national executive, were also eager for support.

ANC branch and regional endorsements are set to reshape the nomination process

Sisulu spent the weekend in the Eastern Cape’s Amathole region, where an ANC branch promised her a nomination in Tamara, Ngqushwa.

According to branch chairperson Phumlani Mdolomba, it was time for a woman to lead the party after men had failed to do so for the previous 28 years.

