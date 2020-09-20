iAfrica

Nketiah In Tune With Ceballos For Arsenal Winner

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Will Oliver

2 hours ago 2 min read

Arsenal match-winner Eddie Nketiah has mended fences with team mate Dani Ceballos after a standoff between the pair a week ago was forgotten as they linked up to secure a 2-1 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

During the warm-up before Arsenal’s match at newly-promoted Fulham last week, Nketiah, 21, and Ceballos, 24, were seen to clash briefly, in a clip widely shared on social media.

But they seem to have set their differences aside since then and on Saturday at The Emirates the Spaniard laid off the ball for England Under-21 captain Nketiah to score.

Speaking about the clash with Ceballos and the goal, Nketiah told Sky Sports: “We had a bit of a coming together. The reaction was there. We made up and got on with it.

“It was a great pass across, good vision. I tried to stay onside. It was an easy finish from there. It was nice for him to make the assist – it’s all love now,” he added.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Nketiah’s contribution as a substitute and suggested it was an example other players who want time on the pitch should follow.

“It’s so important for him and the team as well. It’s a message to everyone on the bench that they have a mission when they come on,” he told reporters.

Asked about the Nketiah-Ceballos incident last week, Arteta gave a light-hearted response. “That’s the beauty of this sport. Today they found a way to understand each other,” he said.

Reuters

