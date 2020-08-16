iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Nishikori Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of U.S. Open

Photo Credit: Kyodo/via REUTERS

23 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Japan’s Kei Nishikori said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19 while in Florida – just two weeks ahead of the U.S. Open that begins in New York on Aug. 31.

The 30-year-old former world number four has been staying at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and pulled out of the upcoming Western & Southern Open, a warm-up tournament for many before the Grand Slam.

“This morning while still in Florida, I got tested for COVID-19 and tested positive,” Nishikori said in a statement. “I will have to pull out of the Cincinnati tournament at this time.

“We were planning to fly to New York tomorrow but will obviously now stay in Florida.”

Nishikori added that he had “very little symptoms” and would go into self-isolation.

A number of players have withdrawn from this year’s U.S. Open over fears of contracting the coronavirus that has infected more than 5.3 million people in the United States and killed nearly 170,000, according to a Reuters tally.

Defending champion Rafa Nadal and women’s world number one Ash Barty are among those who refused to travel, while reigning women’s champion Bianca Andreescu pulled out, saying the pandemic had compromised her ability to reach her highest level of form.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Hamilton Takes Dominant Win In Spain

9 mins ago
1 min read

Brady Claims First WTA Title

12 mins ago
2 min read

Halep Wins Prague Title

16 mins ago
1 min read

De Bruyne Named Premier League Player Of The Season

27 mins ago
3 min read

City And Guardiola At A Cross-Roads

30 mins ago
3 min read

Lyon Upset Man City

11 hours ago
2 min read

Hamilton Expects Another Tough Battle With Verstappen

11 hours ago
2 min read

Cantona Comparisons Premature – Fernandes

11 hours ago
1 min read

Brady Defeats Gauff In Straight Sets

11 hours ago
2 min read

Dhoni Arguably Greatest White-Ball Captain – Vaughan and Hussain

11 hours ago
2 min read

Lopetegui Praises ‘Best’ Man United Side In Recent Memory

11 hours ago
2 min read

Dhoni Quits International Cricket To Play IPL

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Government Remembers Marikana Tragedy

26 seconds ago
3 min read

Hamilton Takes Dominant Win In Spain

9 mins ago
1 min read

Brady Claims First WTA Title

12 mins ago
2 min read

Halep Wins Prague Title

16 mins ago