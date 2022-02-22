Nine Killed In Foiled Heist

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate says a police officer has died following Monday’s shootout after a failed cash-in-transit in Rosettenville.
The suspects opened fire on police on the ground and in the Saps helicopter.
Officers returned fire, killing eight suspects.
Two more police officers and a JMPD officer are being treated in hospital for their wounds.
Ipid says about a hundred bullets and twelve rifles were found at the scene.
Police Minister Bheki Cele says about 25 suspects were involved in the robbery.
More Stories
EFF Plans To Stage Picket Ahead Of Godongwana’s Budget Speech
It’s Still A Long Way To Go – Magashule
NICD Reports 1 151 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Magashule Returns To Dock
SA Reduces Intervals Between COVID Vaccine Shots
Godongwana Urged Not To Raise Excise Tax On Alcohol
NICD Reports 1 456 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 2 267 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 2 800 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Murder Increased By 8.9% In Latest Crime Stats
Merafong Municipality Working With Eskom To Repay R700m In Debt
Gauteng Working Out Cost Of Refurbishing Charlotte Maxeke Hospital