Nine Killed In Foiled Heist

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate says a police officer has died following Monday’s shootout after a failed cash-in-transit in Rosettenville.

The suspects opened fire on police on the ground and in the Saps helicopter.

Officers returned fire, killing eight suspects.

Two more police officers and a JMPD officer are being treated in hospital for their wounds.

Ipid says about a hundred bullets and twelve rifles were found at the scene.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says about 25 suspects were involved in the robbery.

Share with your network!