Nine Generating Units Taken Offline For Repairs Should Return By Wednesday – Ramokgopa

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the nine generating units that were taken offline for repairs should return to service by Wednesday.

At a briefing on the state of the power grid, Ramokgopa explained that the units broke down in a space of two days, while others had already been taken offline for maintenance.

The minister said the breakdowns led to the country facing the highest stage of the rolling power cuts during the week.

“Lethabo, Matimba, Duvha, Majuba had a unit going out, and you must juxtapose this with 700 megawatts that’s out on planned maintenance.”