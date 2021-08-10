Nine African Urban Hotspots

Share with your network!

The Ethiopian city of Bahir Dar is often seen merely as a base for travellers heading to Lake Tana (Ethiopia’s largest lake and the source of the Blue Nile), although there are plenty of reasons to stick to the city, whether it’s leisurely explorations of the palm tree-lined boulevards or wanders along the only waterfront in landlocked Ethiopia. Kampala is a varied city; its most visited neighbourhoods range from Nakasero, where boutique hotels and plush apartment blocks cling to the densely packed slopes of Nakasero Hill, to Ntinda, which has some of the city’s best independent bars and restaurants. A port city huddling in the shadow of Table Mountain, Cape Town has it all, whether it’s endless opportunities for cycling and hiking or the brilliant bars, fantastic food and wonderful arts scene.

SOURCE: INDEPENDENT

