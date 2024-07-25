Niger’s Problems Persist One Year On From Coup

A year after Niger’s dramatic coup, life has worsened as security and economic crises persist. The coup, justified by the junta to address these crises, has led to severe consequences. For one, several key international partners imposed sanctions and suspended crucial support, which previously made up nearly 40% of Niger’s budget, in response to the coup. In return, the junta severed ties with these partners and demanded the withdrawal of US and French forces, leaving a security vacuum that extremist groups like al-Qaeda and IS have exploited. Violent killings and large-scale attacks have significantly increased, exacerbating insecurity. Likewise, economic hardships have deepened due to import dependency, which has suffered from sanctions and border closures, and disrupted support from major donors like the European Union. The junta’s promises of a three-year transition to civilian rule now seem unlikely, and Niger’s pivot to pro-Russian alliances offers limited support compared to previous Western partners.

SOURCE: AP NEWS