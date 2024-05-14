Niger’s Prime Minister Blames US for Military Partnership Collapse

Ali Mahama Lamine Zeine, Niger’s Prime Minister, has blamed the US for the breakdown in military relations between the two countries. The US withdrew military support for the West African nation last year after a military coup ousted its democratically elected government. In a recent interview, Ali claimed Niger tried to reestablish relations but the US rebuffed them; hence, Niger’s request for the US to withdraw its troops. He accused Molly Phee, the State Department’s top official for African affairs, of trying to dictate who Niger can collaborate with during her visit to the country in March. He also claimed that Phee threatened Niger with sanctions during negotiations and had “a condescending tone and a lack of respect” for the country’s leaders.



SOURCE: WASHINGTON POST