iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Nigerien Mayor Caught Smuggling Drugs

8 seconds ago 1 min read
Police in northern Niger have seized more than 200 kilos of cocaine worth around $8.7 million that was being transported in the local mayor’s official truck. The mayor and his driver, who were in the vehicle at the time, were arrested with 199 bricks of cocaine at a checkpoint on the road heading north out of the desert trading hub of Agadez on Sunday, the sources said. A statement from Niger’s Central Office for the Repression of Illicit Drug Trafficking (OCRTIS) confirmed that there had been a record seizure of more than 440 pounds of cocaine in Agadez but did not give details. West Africa — most often a transit route for illegal drugs on the way from South America to Europe — has registered a series of record busts in recent years. Senegal seized more than two tons of pure cocaine from a ship off its Atlantic coast in October, and Gambian authorities seized nearly three tons last January from a shipment originating in Ecuador. After 16.7 tons of cannabis resin worth around $37 million were seized in Niger last May, Interpol’s drug unit coordinator, Jan Drapal, told Reuters that drug kingpins were sending larger shipments in response to increasing European demand.

SOURCE: CNN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Countries that Didn’t Make the AGOA Fold

5 mins ago
1 min read

Botswana’s President Tests Positive for Covid-19

15 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Innovation Industry is Promising

19 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Anti-apartheid Hero Specifically Asked for a Cheap Coffin and an Eco-friendly Cremation

23 mins ago
1 min read

Suez Canal Hits Record Revenue Despite Rocky Start

24 mins ago
1 min read

A Legendary Paleoanthropologist whose Discoveries Helped Prove that Humanity Evolved in Africa

28 mins ago
1 min read

Concerns that Sudan Will Return to the Authoritarian Years of Bashir’s Rule

40 mins ago
1 min read

The UK’s Notorious Red List has Dunked South Africa’s Tourism into Troubled Waters

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Travel Writer Tells Us Why Victoria Falls is Spectacular

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Victoria Does it Again

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Botswana Joins This Year’s CN Traveler’s Best Destination’s List

2 weeks ago
1 min read

One of Ghana’s Leading Gallerists

2 weeks ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Nigerien Mayor Caught Smuggling Drugs

8 seconds ago
1 min read

The Countries that Didn’t Make the AGOA Fold

5 mins ago
1 min read

Botswana’s President Tests Positive for Covid-19

15 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Innovation Industry is Promising

19 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer