Nigeria’s Lagos state says it’ll immediately start implementing a ban on Styrofoam and other single-use plastics. Lagos’s environment commissioner Tokunbo Wahab said non-biodegradable plastics were a major pollution problem and were clogging drains. State officials say they’ll use a dormant 2009 law to fine or jail culprits. Lagos is one of Africa’s most populous cities. International experts estimate Nigeria generates 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually.

SOURCE: BBC