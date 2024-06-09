Nigeria’s Standout Pavilion from this Year’s Venice Biennale                  

Marking the nation’s second participation in the global event, ‘Nigeria Imaginary’ features commissioned site-specific works from artists Yinka Shonibare CBE, Tunji Adeniyi-Jones, Ndidi Dike, Onyeka Igwe, Toyin Ojih Odutola, Abraham Onoriode Oghobase, Precious Okoyomon and Fatimah Tuggar. As Curator Aindrea Emelife explains, ‘Nigeria Imaginary will explore the many Nigerias that live in our minds, curated to capture a sense of optimism imbued in inherited and collective cultural history.’

