iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Nigeria’s Resurgent Cinema Culture

6 hours ago 1 min read

In 2010, Lagosian lawyer Zulumoke Oyibo studied the screenwriting book Story by Robert McKee, together with three friends in finance and marketing who shared a passion for writing and cinema. Meeting up frequently to discuss each chapter, the friends soon decided to found Inkblot Productions and try their hands at filmmaking. A web series and debut film flopped after they dug into their own pockets while securing funding from family members, a government grant and a smattering of investors, but despite these early setbacks, the Nigerian production house persisted. Inkblot gained critical success in 2016 when they premiered their films The Arbitration and The Wedding Party at the Toronto International Film Festival, and in December last year, they celebrated their 10-year anniversary during the same week that they announced an exclusive multi-year licensing agreement with Amazon Prime Video. The deal – Amazon’s first of its kind in Africa – represents the global streaming video on demand (SVOD) giant’s first salvo as they compete with market leader Netflix, and regional players Showmax and myCanal for eyeballs on the continent.

SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Saving Kenya’s National Carrier

6 hours ago
1 min read

Megaproject will Turn East African Country into an Oil Producer for the First Time

6 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa Launches Population Count

6 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian State Leads the Charge in Medical Deliveries

6 hours ago
1 min read

Fish Stocks Dwindling in Front of their Eyes

6 hours ago
1 min read

One of Africa’s Strictest Covid-19 Lockdowns saw Moroccans Turn to Online

6 hours ago
1 min read

The First mRNA Vaccine Designed, Developed and Produced at Lab Scale In Africa

6 hours ago
1 min read

West African Leaders Concerned about Coup Fever Spreading in the Region

6 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe has Revised Its Travel Restrictions

6 days ago
1 min read

With over 2500km of Un-spoilt Beaches Mozambique is the Ideal Secluded Beach Destination

6 days ago
1 min read

There’s More to Kenya than Many Travelers Realize

6 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Instagrammable Places

6 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

CAS Voids Ban, Fine Against FIFA Former Interim Chief Hayatou

3 hours ago
2 min read

American Team Haas First To Unveil 2022 F1 Challenger

3 hours ago
4 min read

Opening Ceremony Ends With Uyghur Skier Lighting Cauldron

3 hours ago
2 min read

Former New Zealand All-Rounder Cairns Diagnosed With Bowel cancer

3 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer