Nigeria’s Queer Community Celebrates Pride Month with Secret Ball

In Nigeria, where same-sex relationships are illegal, the Fola Francis Ball provided a safe, celebratory space for over 500 members of Lagos’s queer community. Held in secret, the event honored the late transgender activist Fola Francis and marked Pride Month, the monthlong observance of queer people that takes place every June. Attendees embraced neo-gothic themes, expressing their identities freely in a secure environment. Organized by Ayo Lawson and Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim, the ball featured competitions and performances in categories like butch queen realness and voguing. The event emphasized self-expression and community support, especially in light of Nigeria’s criminalization of queer identities, enshrined in the 2014 Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act. To ensure the participants’ safety, the organizers provided private security as well as changing rooms for those who couldn’t dress expressively from home for fear of homophobic and transphobic violence.



SOURCE: BBC