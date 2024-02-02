Nigeria’s President Calls Out “Blanket Stereotyping” of Nigerians as Cybercriminals

Addressing the issue during a private tour in France, President Bola Tinubu conveyed his concerns about the longstanding mislabeling of Nigerians, stating that such misrepresentation fails to capture the diverse and resilient nature of the nation. Tinubu went on to stress that everyday Nigerians are hardworking, honest citizens who make significant contributions to various global fields, including artificial intelligence and medicine. He urged against overlooking the positive contributions of the majority due to the actions of a few. In 2020, the FBI ranked Nigeria 16th among countries most affected by cybercrime. The Nigerian Communications Commission reported that cybercrime costs the country $500 million annually.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS