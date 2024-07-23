Nigeria’s Parliament Investigates Fuel Imports Following Dangote’s Allegations

Nigerian lawmakers have established a committee to investigate the shortage of crude supplies to local refineries and the importation of substandard fuels, central to a conflict between Dangote Refinery and the nation’s downstream oil regulator. The investigation will address the importation of dirty fuels and the operations of standards agencies, among others. The committee’s findings will be presented to parliament, which will then recommend a possible course of action to the president. Dangote Refinery, built by Aliko Dangote, started operations in January but has struggled to secure adequate crude supplies for refining. Last month, Dangote accused oil heavyweights of blocking access to locally produced crude and criticized the regulator for allowing high-sulfur gasoil imports. The regulator countered that Dangote’s refinery is only 45% complete and produces inferior gasoil. Dangote has since insisted on a test of the gasoil from his refinery, which showed his diesel had lower sulfur content compared to imported products.

SOURCE: REUTERS