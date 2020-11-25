Nigeria’s Men Take the Lead in Fight against GBV

Amid a rise in gender-based violence (GBV), Nigeria’s traditional and religious leaders are urging men to protect the rights of women and girls. The campaign coincides with the United Nations’ International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. Ahead of the International day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, observed on November 25, Nigeria launched an e-monitoring platform to gather data and better track the culprits of violence. At an Abuja town hall meeting sponsored by the U.N. and EU spotlight initiative, only Nigerian men, including traditional and religious leaders were admitted. But the intention was not to exclude women – the 100 participants were there to talk about ending male violence against women. Nigerian authorities say cases of violence against women have more than tripled during the COVID-19 lockdown this year. A U.N. survey shows three in 10 Nigerian women experience gender-based violence by the age of 15. But many cases still go unreported due to stigma.
SOURCE: VOA
