iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Nigeria’s Main Opposition Parties are Calling for Fresh Elections

23 hours ago 1 min read

They said their parties would no longer be part of the ongoing collation process in the capital Abuja and added they had lost confidence in the electoral body Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, according to a joint statement from the Peoples Democratic Party, Labour Party, and African Democratic Congress in Abuja on Tuesday. The parties called for new polls to be held under a new chairman for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). “We call on the international community to note that the results being declared at the National Collation centre have been heavily doctored and manipulated and do not reflect the wishes of Nigerians expressed at the polls on February 25, 2023,” they said. The election process has been dogged with controversy, and the announcement at the national collation center in Abuja has seen some tense moments, with opposition party members walking out of the collation center as the results were being announced Monday. Several observers including the European Union have said the election fell short of expectations and “lacked transparency.”

SOURCE: CNN

