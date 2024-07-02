Nigeria’s Labor Unions Urged to Emulate Kenyan Protesters and Embark on Strike Action

The Campaign for Democratic and Workers’ Rights (CDWR) has urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) to initiate a 48-hour general strike and mass protest over minimum wage disputes with the government. The organization wants the unions to press home their demands for a minimum wage of at least N200,000 as well as the reversal of policies deemed harmful to the poor. Chinedu Bosah, CDWR’s National Publicity Secretary, highlighted the deadlock in wage negotiations and cited the recent successful mass protests in Kenya as an example for Nigerians to follow. CDWR advocated for the automatic adjustment of the minimum wage in line with inflation and living costs to prevent wages from falling below the poverty line. The group also acknowledged the difficulty in convincing the government and private sector to meet these demands; hence, its advocacy for a strong struggle to achieve these goals.



SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER