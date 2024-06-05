Skip to content

Nigeria’s Labor Unions Temporarily Suspend Strike Amid Negotiations

Nigeria’s main labor unions, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), have suspended their indefinite strike for one week to continue negotiations with the government over a new minimum wage. The strike, which began on Monday and continued into Tuesday, had shut down the national grid and disrupted flights, protesting the government’s failure to agree on a new wage amid rising inflation and a worsening cost of living crisis. After late-night talks on Monday, the government expressed openness to a higher minimum wage than the initially proposed $41.38 (N60,000), but no new amount has been announced. TUC president Festus Osifo stated that the unions have given the government a one-week grace period to propose an agreeable minimum wage. The strike action follows President Bola Tinubu’s decision to scrap a petrol subsidy, which had kept petrol prices low, in a bid to reduce government expenditure.

SOURCE: VOA NEWS

