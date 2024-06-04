Nigeria’s Labor Unions Shut Down National Grid and Airports Amid Strike Action

The Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), the country’s two major unions, brought the country to a standstill on Monday and Tuesday after they embarked on an indefinite strike. The unions, which are locked in a dispute with the government over wage demands, shut down the national grid, disrupting power supply to the country’s over 200 million people. The unions also shut down airports across the country and disrupted flights. The labor unions are demanding a wage increase in light of the current economic situation in the country that has seen a substantial rise in the cost of living. They are also demanding a reversal of the recent hike in electricity tariff that will see some of the citizens pay a rate that is allegedly the third highest in the world.

SOURCE: CNN