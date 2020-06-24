Wed. Jun 24th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Nigeria’s Glamorous Wedding Industry Under Pressure

9 mins ago 1 min read

Despite churches in Nigeria emerging from lockdown to once again hold weddings, they’re trying to cut down on the number of guests. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has led many couples to get married online through video conferencing platforms but Nigeria’s large wedding industry, which is geared towards entertaining large numbers of guests, is struggling to adjust to the new reality.

SOURCE: VOA

