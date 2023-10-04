Nigeria’s Establishment of a Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy is a Strategic Move

The country’s coastline stretches for 420 nautical miles and covers an exclusive economic zone of 200 nautical miles. Its maritime interests span the Gulf of Guinea, covering roughly 574,800 square nautical miles with a 2,874 nautical mile coastline. Marine resources can be exploited to create jobs and transform Nigeria into a leader in sustainable marine activities. It will help diversify the country’s oil-based economy as well. Norway is an example of how this has been done successfully.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION