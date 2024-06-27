Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery Continues Operations After Fire Incident

Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery reported normal operations after a fire at its effluent treatment plant on Wednesday. The fire, which led to large plumes of dark smoke emanating from the facility, was captured on video and shared on social media. In a press release addressing the incident, the company’s spokesperson Anthony Chiejina stated that the outbreak was a minor incident and had been swiftly contained. He also assured the public that no injuries were recorded. However, he did not provide any explanation about what caused the fire. Located in Lekki, approximately 80 kilometres from Lagos, the $20 billion refinery, built by Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, began production in January. It is set to become the largest refinery in Africa and Europe upon reaching full capacity, potentially transforming Nigeria into a fuel exporter.



